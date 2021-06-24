Financial Review: Ideanomics (IDEX) & Its Competitors

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is one of 206 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ideanomics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics’ rivals have a beta of 3.87, indicating that their average share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ideanomics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million -$98.22 million -7.33 Ideanomics Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -208.65

Ideanomics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90% Ideanomics Competitors -146.39% -11.53% 1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ideanomics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ideanomics Competitors 1142 5881 10856 314 2.57

Ideanomics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.46%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ideanomics rivals beat Ideanomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.