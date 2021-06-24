FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.80 and last traded at $77.80. 2,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 250,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth $92,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in FirstCash by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in FirstCash by 11.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

