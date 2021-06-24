Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flowserve is poised to benefit from shareholder-friendly policies, a solid liquidity position, cost-savings actions and the Flowserve 2.0 strategy. Exiting the first quarter, the company had total available liquidity of $1.4 billion. Its solid backlog of $1.9 billion exiting the first quarter is reflective of impressive growth opportunities. Moreover, improved bookings in several of the company’s end markets are likely to be beneficial. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the coronavirus outbreak-induced market downturn is a major concern for the company. Also, realignment expenses have been affecting its near-term financials. Forex woes might affect the company’s performance in the quarters ahead. In addition, rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.71. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after buying an additional 4,244,530 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

