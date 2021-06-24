Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 134.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,250 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $23,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. BOKF NA grew its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,040 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $60.09 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.