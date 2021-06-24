Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Shares Down 6.6%

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.86 and last traded at $36.07. Approximately 12,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 162,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBRX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $498.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

