Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,136,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $240.73. 25,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $242.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.05.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

