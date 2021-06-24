Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.54 Million

Analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce sales of $293.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.50 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $183.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,410,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,972. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.03.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

