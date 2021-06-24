Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79.

FOXF has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $147.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.95 and a 52-week high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

