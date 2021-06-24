Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,521,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,883,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $862,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,136,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 209,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 72,458 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 275,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

BATS FLQL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.13. 23,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98.

