Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,042,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $11.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,511.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,336. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,552.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,215.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market cap of $187.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

