Franklin Resources Inc. Has $968.42 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,930,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,384,994 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.82% of MetLife worth $968,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,136. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

