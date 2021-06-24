Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 6,435,168 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,628,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,435,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.52% of Comcast worth $1,278,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.00. 515,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,797,713. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

