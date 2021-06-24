FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) Shares Up 0.8%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) shares shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.44. 11,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 20,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.