FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.95

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.95 and last traded at $73.95, with a volume of 7795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.31.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.14.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

