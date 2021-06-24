Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Sells £171,249.10 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Oliver White sold 113,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total value of £171,249.10 ($223,738.05).

Oliver White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Oliver White acquired 1,025 shares of Funding Circle stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650.25 ($2,156.06).

Shares of Funding Circle stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 151.20 ($1.98). 40,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,093. The company has a market capitalization of £537.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.28. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Funding Circle from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

