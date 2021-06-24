Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98. Funko has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,014 shares of company stock valued at $22,625,650. 14.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Funko by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

