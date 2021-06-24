FY2023 Earnings Estimate for SSE plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSE in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the technology company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25. SSE has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

