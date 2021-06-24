FY2026 EPS Estimates for Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eisai in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $3.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.89.

Get Eisai alerts:

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.99%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESALY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

ESALY opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.