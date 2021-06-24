GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $200.37

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $200.37, but opened at $213.81. GameStop shares last traded at $213.31, with a volume of 44,368 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -120.52 and a beta of -2.07.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

