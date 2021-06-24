GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $200.37

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $200.37, but opened at $213.81. GameStop shares last traded at $213.31, with a volume of 44,368 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $56.33.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -120.52 and a beta of -2.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.
About GameStop (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.
