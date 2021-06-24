Garmin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,558 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,080% compared to the average volume of 132 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 over the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Garmin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $141.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.75. Garmin has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

