GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 60,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 635,997 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.05.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.