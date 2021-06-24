GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €26.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.37 ($40.44).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €34.07 ($40.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.44. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 49.93.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.