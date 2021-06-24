General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

General Dynamics stock opened at $186.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.49. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

