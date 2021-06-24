GenesisX Reaches Market Cap of $70,601.41 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $70,601.41 and approximately $91.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 694.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

