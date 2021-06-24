Genus (LON:GNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday.

Get Genus alerts:

GNS stock opened at GBX 4,982 ($65.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,068.74. The company has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69.

In other Genus news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.