Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 706,684 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $100,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

