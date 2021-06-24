Geode Capital Management LLC Has $107.41 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Sensata Technologies worth $107,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,698,000 after buying an additional 499,242 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,158 shares of company stock worth $1,895,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

