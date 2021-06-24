Geode Capital Management LLC Has $113.17 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $113,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Freshpet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT opened at $162.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.92 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $79.13 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.11.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,337,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,320 shares of company stock worth $4,444,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRPT. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

