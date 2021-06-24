Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.01

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.01 and traded as high as C$45.23. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$44.97, with a volume of 471,502 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIL. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.01. The company has a market cap of C$8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -259.94.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at C$7,949,440.99.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

