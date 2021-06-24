Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce $44.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.49 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $31.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $196.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $320.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,326. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $76.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.05.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.