Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Hits $0.0010

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Global Cryptocurrency

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

