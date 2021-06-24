GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,199.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $772,893.85 and approximately $1,199.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,882.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.50 or 0.05697718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.37 or 0.01400039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00390221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00126944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.46 or 0.00620532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.00379976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006818 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00037641 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

