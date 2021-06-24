Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.77

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.71. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 177,739 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 482,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 365,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $4,199,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

