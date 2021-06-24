Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $77,900.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,560.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $14,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 72,989 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

