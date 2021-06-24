Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $77,900.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,560.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.
- On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.
Shares of GBDC opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $14,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 72,989 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
