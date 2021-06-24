Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up to $127.93

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.93, but opened at $131.73. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 1,462 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 266.52, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $171,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,457 shares of company stock valued at $46,210,107. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

