Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $456,293.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

