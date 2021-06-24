Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grainger plc (LON:GRI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 295.40 ($3.86), with a volume of 243,328 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRI. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 287.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Grainger’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 104 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($391.32).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

