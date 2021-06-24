Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 70,254 Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

