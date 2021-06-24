Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,510 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

SCHL opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.95. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.85.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

