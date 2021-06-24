Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $588,000 in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,639,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 160,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,720,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 35.54. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

