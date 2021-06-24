Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 15,047 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,047 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Foundation worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in First Foundation by 70.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of FFWM opened at $22.86 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.56.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. Research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

