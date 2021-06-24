Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 3,586 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $151.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

