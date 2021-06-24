Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $550,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after purchasing an additional 723,015 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,596,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of WH stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.79. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.