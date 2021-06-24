Gravity 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $144,702.49 and $1.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00100061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00162538 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,751.93 or 0.99849468 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

