Great Bear Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Great Bear Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Bear Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

GBR has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of GBR opened at C$14.55 on Thursday. Great Bear Resources has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$831.31 million and a P/E ratio of -119.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.17.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director David Andrew Terry sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.02, for a total transaction of C$35,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,444,300. Insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $182,860 over the last quarter.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.