Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 751 ($9.81). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 748 ($9.77), with a volume of 329,592 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 679.88 ($8.88).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,147.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is -0.16%.

About Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.