Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.23.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.