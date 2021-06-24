Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,208 shares.The stock last traded at $27.13 and had previously closed at $26.39.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $657.06 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.