Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 14,380 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Accenture by 48.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 107,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.52.

Accenture stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.03. 89,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

