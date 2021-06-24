Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $57.19 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $57,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

PLD stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,100. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

